Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Sullivan guests wait on a bus to take them to Centennial Campground on June 30 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

As the Sullivan Arena shelter closes in Anchorage, people prepare to camp outside. Also, firefighters prepare for lightning in the Interior as fires burn throughout the state. And rare genetic mutation in Sitka’s cat population.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Lex Treinen, Wesley Early, Laura Philion and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

and Tash Kimmell in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.