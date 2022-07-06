Citing public demand, Capstone reopens a COVID testing site in Anchorage and another in Wasilla

A Capstone Clinic Covid-19 swab specialist prepares to swab a traveler inside the security checkpoint at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Jan. 5, 2022. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

One of the state’s largest COVID testing providers reopened two sites in Southcentral Alaska on Tuesday due to public demand.

One is in South Anchorage at 100 E. 104th Ave. and one is in Wasilla at 1000 S. Seward Meridian Pkwy.

Capstone had closed testing sites throughout the state on June 30, saying they were no longer financially viable. But Matt Jones, Capstone’s director of non-clinical operations, said Capstone doctors and members of the public wanted sites to stay open.

“We came to the decision that we could condense down the number of sites we have, reduce the hours, and limit the offerings, and we could still provide testing for the public rather than just doing it for our own patients,” Jones said.

Federal funding to test uninsured people for COVID-19 ran out on March 22. Capstone will now charge uninsured patients $85 for a test.

“These locations are now a 100% commercial entity,” Jones said.

Jones estimated that 60 to 70 people got tested at the sites Tuesday. He said if demand drops much further, Capstone may close the two sites for good.

“If the testing volume doesn’t pan out, I really don’t know how long we could keep it open,” he said. “I’m going to give it a couple of weeks and see how it’s going, and then it will be something that we are continually monitoring.”

The Capstone sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anchorage residents with insurance can also get tested at Fairweather’s sites at Dimond Center and on Lake Otis Parkway.